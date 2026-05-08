OCC Rules Spur 7th Circ. Remand In Ill. Swipe-Fee Fight

By Jon Hill ( May 8, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit hit reset Friday in a closely watched legal challenge to a pending Illinois law that bans swipe fees on taxes and tips, directing a lower court to take another look at the case in light of new federal rules declaring the restrictions preempted for many banks....
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