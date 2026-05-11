Freshfields-Led Aspex Buys €335M Delivery Hero Stake
By Najiyya Budaly ( May 11, 2026, 11:41 AM BST) -- Prosus NV said Monday that it will sell a 5% stake in Delivery Hero SE to Hong Kong-based Aspex Management for €335 million ($394 million) to help satisfy a regulatory condition and complete its €4.1 billion acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway.com....
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