Agencies Pitch Employers Offering Voluntary Fertility Benefits
By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 11, 2026, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies overseeing employer-provided health coverage proposed new rules aimed at expanding workers' access to coverage for infertility treatments and related health conditions by letting employers offer voluntary fertility health benefit policies for things such as in vitro fertilization....
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