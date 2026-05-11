Trading Scheme Is A 'Wake-Up Call' For BigLaw Compliance

By Chris Villani ( May 11, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Melinda Roth, a former Wall Street investment banker and current visiting professor at Washington and Lee School of Law, likes to show her classes a slide about the U.S. Supreme Court's 1997 decision in United States v. O'Hagan....
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