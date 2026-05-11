DOJ Says NM Laws Obstruct Federal Immigration Powers

By Britain Eakin ( May 11, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice sued New Mexico and Albuquerque over state and city efforts to limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, saying the measures prohibit agreements the federal government has relied on for decades to carry out immigration enforcement in the state....
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