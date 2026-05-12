ABB To Sink $200M Into Grid Tech Manufacturing In Europe
By Grace Dixon ( May 12, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- ABB has announced plans to invest $200 million over the next three years in European manufacturing capabilities as the electrification technology company eyes grid modernization needs driven by higher electricity and data center demand....
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