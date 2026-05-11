Juror's Verdict Remorse May Not Matter, Conn. Justice Says

By Brian Steele ( May 11, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut Supreme Court justice told counsel for a criminal defendant Monday that he sometimes feels bad about the practical impact of his decisions, but he has "a job to do," suggesting that a juror's remorse about a guilty verdict is not relevant to the outcome....
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