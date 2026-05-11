Pharma CEO's Role In Ex-Exec's Contract Permits Deposition

By Abigail Harrison ( May 11, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's business court has refused to shield the CEO of biopharmaceutical firm United Therapeutics Corp. from being deposed in a trade secrets lawsuit against a former executive and his new employer, finding it reasonable to believe she was an "ultimate decision-maker."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.