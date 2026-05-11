Biggie Smalls Trust & Widow Clash Over LLC Stake In Del.

By Jarek Rutz ( May 11, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a trustee tied to the late musician Notorious B.I.G.'s mother told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday that the rapper's widow, Faith Evans, cannot treat the trust as a member of the company controlling the rapper's intellectual property when it helps close an asset sale, then deny that status when distributions come due....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.