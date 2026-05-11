Fed's Bowman Says Bank Ratings Changes Are On The Way

By Jon Hill ( May 11, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said Friday that regulators are preparing an overhaul of a key ratings system used for grading the condition of banks, casting it as part of a broader push to refocus bank oversight on so-called material financial risks....
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