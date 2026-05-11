Ex-US Rep. Faces $1.4M Sanction In Venezuela Contract Fight

By Carolina Bolado ( May 11, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Former Florida congressman David Rivera, who was found guilty earlier this month of failing to register as a foreign agent, is now facing a nearly $1.4 million sanction in New York, where the U.S. affiliate of Venezuela's state-owned oil company sued his consulting firm over a $50 million agreement that fell apart....
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