Illinois Panel Rejects 18-Year-Old Killer's Life-Term Challenge

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 11, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court said Monday that its hands were tied when it came to reducing the life sentence of a man found guilty of murdering two people and shooting two others, despite the fact that he was 18 at the time of his crimes....
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