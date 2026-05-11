11th Circ. Says Voter Suit Can't Rest On 'Shaken Confidence'

By Chart Riggall ( May 11, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel ruled Monday that two Georgia voters lacked standing to sue the state over alleged irregularities in the maintenance of its voter rolls, finding that their "shaken confidence" in Peach State elections was not an actionable injury....
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