Colorado Justices Decline To Rehear Insurer Cooperation Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( May 11, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court denied Monday a policyholder's bid for the court to rehear his case after the justices dismissed his claims last month and limited the reach of a Colorado law addressing procedural requirements for insurers asserting failure-to-cooperate defenses against policyholders....
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