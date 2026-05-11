Pa. Law Firm, Doctors Can't Shake Uber, FedEx RICO Suit
By Linda Chiem ( May 11, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Monday that Uber and FedEx offered extensive and detailed allegations to press ahead with their racketeering lawsuit accusing a Philadelphia personal injury firm and local healthcare providers of scheming to fabricate medical records to inflate accident claims....
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