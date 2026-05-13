Native Activist Urges Justices To Uphold Assault Ruling

By Crystal Owens ( May 13, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An Indigenous activist is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to deny a federal government petition that looks to overturn a Tenth Circuit decision that said he can't be convicted of simple assault under the Major Crimes Act, telling the justices that the government's "bizarre" arguments flout the law's plain text....
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