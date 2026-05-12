Insurer Needn't Cover Pre-Policy Losses, 8th Circ. Says

By Hope Patti ( May 12, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A quadriplegic woman is not entitled to benefits under a long-term care policy, the Eighth Circuit affirmed, saying the policy expressly states that it does not cover the loss of ability to perform daily living activities that existed before it went into effect....
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