5th Circ. Wary To Flip IP Suit's 'Case-Terminating Sanctions'

By Spencer Brewer ( May 11, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel seemed skeptical of a bid to undo "case-terminating sanctions" that a lower court leveled against a servicing company accused of stealing Philips North America LLC's trade secrets, saying Monday that the company admitted to deleting some files to cover its tracks....
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