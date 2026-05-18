Ch. 11 Ruling Raises Bar For Avoiding Default Interest

By Kevin Capuzzi and Melissa Sobrepera ( May 18, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Following an April 4 decision from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, solvent debtors may find it significantly harder to avoid paying contractual default interest to oversecured lenders under Section 506(b) of the Bankruptcy Code....
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