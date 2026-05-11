6th Circ. Becomes 3rd To Reject Trump's No-Bond Policy

By Britain Eakin ( May 11, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A divided Sixth Circuit panel ruled Monday that 11 noncitizens were improperly detained under the mandatory detention provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act, joining the Second and Eleventh circuits in holding that noncitizens arrested in the U.S. interior are entitled to bond hearings....
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