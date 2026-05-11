Spanish Broadcasting Hits Ch. 11 With $240M Debt-Swap Plan
By Alex Wittenberg ( May 11, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Radio station operator Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court with a plan to hand control of the company to its noteholders and trim $240 million in debt....
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