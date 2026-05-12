6th Circ. Says Jailers Entitled To Immunity In Detainee Death
By Parker Quinlan ( May 12, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that a group of jail officials in Michigan should be given qualified immunity from a lawsuit alleging they ignored the medical needs of a man who was incarcerated in their facility and later died from cardiac arrest....
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