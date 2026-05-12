Fired Immigration Judge Says Trump Can't Skirt Bias Laws

By Grace Elletson ( May 12, 2026, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A former immigration judge urged a D.C. federal court not to throw out her bias suit challenging her firing, arguing the U.S. Department of Justice was pushing the "breathtaking proposition" that the president was empowered to commit unlawful discrimination....
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