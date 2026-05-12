Viewing Seed Genetic Material Not Patent Infringement: DOJ

By Bryan Koenig ( May 12, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division waded into a private patent infringement lawsuit Monday, telling a Delaware federal court that just "reading" a patent, or viewing and sequencing the genetic material that must be submitted for the seed patents at issue, can't on its own count as infringement....
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