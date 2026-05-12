Stacey Abrams Subpoenaed In Ga. Campaign Finance Probe

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 12, 2026, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state Senate committee has issued subpoenas to former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and two allies, calling on them to testify at the state Capitol on Friday about violations of campaign finance law during the 2018 election cycle....
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