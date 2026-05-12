Fla. Lab-Grown Meat Ban Lacks Legal Basis, Producer Says

By David Minsky ( May 12, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A California producer of lab-grown chicken has asked a Florida federal judge to rule that the state's regulation against its product is unlawful, arguing a total ban on cultivated meat has no basis in public health and amounts to "economic protectionism" in violation of the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause. ...
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