SPAC, Investors Sue Aesthetics Co. Over Failed $250M Merger

By Jarek Rutz ( May 12, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp., a SPAC, and several investors have sued Townsgate Village Inc., formerly known as Suneva Medical Inc., in the Delaware Chancery Court, alleging that the aesthetics company strung them along in a failed $250 million special purpose acquisition company merger while secretly looking for another deal....
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