Judge Blocks Montana Law Limiting Election Day Registration

By Crystal Owens ( May 12, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A Montana district court judge has temporarily blocked a state law that cut off federal Election Day voter registration at noon, saying it will prevent otherwise eligible voters from casting ballots and disproportionately affects Native American and young voters....
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