7th Circ. Urged To Revive Hartford $4M Wire Fraud Fight
By Celeste Bott ( May 12, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois agency that administers financially distressed insurers' estates Tuesday urged the Seventh Circuit to revive its lawsuit seeking insurance coverage for a cyberattack during which its financial chief provided confidential login information to hackers, who used his email account to instruct employees to wire them nearly $7 million....
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