Commerce Orders Triple-Digit Duties On Chinese Fencing
By Jack McLoone ( May 12, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commerce Department hit temporary steel fencing from China with triple-digit antidumping duties along with countervailing duties of varying rates Tuesday after the U.S. International Trade Commission found imports of the fencing were harming U.S. industry....
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