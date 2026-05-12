Southern Utes Secure First Tribal Energy Resource Agreement
By Crystal Owens ( May 12, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Southern Ute Indian Tribe has signed the first ever tribal energy resource agreement with the U.S. Department of the Interior that will allow the Indigenous nation to manage and develop energy resources on its own lands without having to obtain federal approval for each endeavor....
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