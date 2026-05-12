PayPal Settles Gov't DEI Probe With Small Biz Program
By Sarah Jarvis ( May 12, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has reached a settlement with PayPal Inc. to end an investigation into what the department said was a discriminatory investment program for Black- and minority-owned businesses....
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