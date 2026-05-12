Mich. Panel Backs Contempt Orders Against Disbarred Atty

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 12, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A disbarred northern Michigan attorney accused of mishandling trust funds properly faced contempt sanctions for abruptly leaving a Zoom hearing and failing to comply with orders to transfer money and provide accounting, a Michigan appellate panel ruled, even as it found the trial judge later violated her Fifth Amendment rights during questioning. ...
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