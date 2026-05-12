Nurse's Family Fights Workers' Comp Loss Over COVID Death

By Hayley Fowler ( May 12, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The family of a North Carolina nurse who died from COVID-19 is challenging the denial of their workers' compensation claim, saying the state incorrectly determined she most likely contracted the virus in the community despite federal standards indicating healthcare workers faced an increased risk of exposure at work....
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