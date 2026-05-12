Colo. Legislators Approve AI Bias Law Replacement

By Patrick Hoff ( May 12, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would revamp the state's landmark law regulating the use of artificial intelligence technologies in employment, education and other significant decisions, sending the legislation to Gov. Jared Polis for his signature....
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