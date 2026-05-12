8th Circ. Won't Revive Wells Fargo 401(k) Forfeiture Suit
By Gina Kim ( May 12, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's decision tossing a former Wells Fargo employee's proposed class action alleging the financial services firm unlawfully used forfeited 401(k) funds to offset its own matching contributions rather than covering plan expenses, but noted the suit should've been tossed without prejudice....
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