Cannabis Retailer Stiiizy Tracked Customers, Suit Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 13, 2026, 9:49 AM EDT) -- Stiiizy, the largest cannabis retailer in California, allegedly concealed tracking tools on its websites to monitor users' shopping and purchasing habits, which it then secretly sold to data brokers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by consumers who claim they never gave their consent....
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