Fed. Circ. Pauses Trade Court Ruling Blocking Trump Tariffs

By Dylan Moroses ( May 12, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit halted a permanent injunction issued by the U.S. Court of International Trade that was scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, which would have stopped the collection of duties under President Donald Trump's temporary global tariff from two businesses and the state of Washington....
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