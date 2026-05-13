Arbitrators See Global Stakes In Trump BigLaw EO Fight

By Caroline Simson ( May 13, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Ahead of a D.C. Circuit hearing on Thursday in the Trump administration's effort to revive executive orders imposed against four BigLaw firms, an official at the College of Commercial Arbitrators told Law360 this week there are several things arbitrators are going to be watching for....
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