Judge Says DOJ Misled 4th Circ. In Ábrego García Appeal

By Jared Foretek ( May 12, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge once again blasted the Trump administration attorneys looking to deport Kilmar Ábrego García to Liberia, saying they misled the Fourth Circuit in their interlocutory appeal and questioned how his removal would be imminent without her injunction barring it when he is still facing an indictment in Tennessee....
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