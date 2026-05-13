DOJ Fraud Division Set To Shake Up White-Collar Enforcement
By Phillip Bantz ( May 13, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's administration created the U.S. Department of Justice's National Fraud Enforcement Division with a narrow focus on combating government program fraud, but a move to retain federal prosecutors focused on other types of fraud could signal a wider scope with potential ripple effects across white-collar enforcement....
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