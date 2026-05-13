Mich. Panel Revives FOIA Suit, Finds Defense Frivolous

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 13, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel partly revived a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against a Detroit-area prosecutor's office, ruling that the office failed to adequately justify withholding records related to threats against the prosecutor and her staff, while also finding that one of its legal defenses was frivolous and sanctionable. ...
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