Mass. Justices OK Lotto License Denial Over 'Moral Character'
By Julie Manganis ( May 13, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court on Wednesday reinstated a decision by state regulators to deny a lottery license to the owner of several convenience and liquor stores based on a finding that he lacked "good moral character" despite being acquitted on rape charges....
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