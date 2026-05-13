NCAA Says Injunction Mooted WVU Players' Eligibility Suit

By Elaine Briseño ( May 13, 2026, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The NCAA has asked a West Virginia federal judge to toss the antitrust suit of four football players, arguing that the athletes lack standing because a preliminary injunction that allowed them to play during the 2025-26 season remedied their alleged injuries....
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