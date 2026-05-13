Prosecutor's Office Must Face Suit Over Lost Vacation Time

By Carla Baranauckas ( May 13, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel revived a lawsuit from a Sussex County Prosecutor's Office chief detective over deleted vacation days, finding factual disputes barred summary judgment after he said he canceled time off during a transition to a new county prosecutor based on assurances the leave could be carried over....
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