Sterne Kessler, Reuters Launch Patent Eligibility AI Tool
By Matt Perez ( May 14, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property boutique Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox PLLC announced it has partnered with Thomson Reuters Corp. to develop an artificial intelligence workflow within CoCounsel Legal to analyze patent eligibility under Section 101....
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