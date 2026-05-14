Mich. Court Freezes $2.5M In Grants Meant For Baseball Parks
By Susan Smiley ( May 14, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan court has granted a preliminary injunction ordering the state Department of Labor and Economic Development to halt disbursements of $2.5 million in community enhancement grants to two minor-league baseball stadiums pending the outcome of a Mackinac Center for Public Policy suit claiming earmark funds were illegally appropriated....
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