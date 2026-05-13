CMS To Keep $1.3B From Calif., Halt New Hospice Enrollment

By Gianna Ferrarin ( May 13, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Wednesday announced it will defer more than $1.3 billion in Medicaid funds from California and halt new Medicare enrollments for hospices and home health agencies, saying it was part of an effort to crack down on fraudulent activity....
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