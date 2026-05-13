Conn. Justices Unsure Foreclosure Rule Changed In 2022

By Brian Steele ( May 13, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Connecticut Supreme Court justices expressed doubt Wednesday that a 2022 opinion silently overturned a decades-old standing rule in foreclosure cases, musing about whether the General Assembly's choice to stay on the sidelines and the standards of other states meant that the original decision was right all along....
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