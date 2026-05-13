Denny's Franchisees Say Insurers Shirked Wage Suit Defense

By Hope Patti ( May 13, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A group of Washington-based Denny's franchise operators said their Liberty Mutual insurers wrongfully refused coverage for a wage and hour class action, telling a federal court that they are entitled to recoup nearly $700,000 in costs they incurred to defend and settle the underlying suit....
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